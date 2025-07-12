Ludhiana: Man stabbed to death; fifth murder in 20 days

A 45-year-old man was stabbed to death by two unidentified bike-borne assailants near his residence in the Meharban area late Thursday night, marking the fifth murder in Ludhiana within just 20 days. The victim, who hailed from Nepal, had lived with his family in Haryana for several years before relocating to Ludhiana five months ago. (HT Photo)

While the police consider robbery as a possible motive, investigators are also looking into the personal rivalry angle behind the cold-blooded murder.

The victim, Tilakraj, had recently moved to Ludhiana from Kurukshetra, Haryana, in search of employment. According to police, the incident took place while he was taking a post-dinner walk near his rented home in Gujjar Bhawan, Meharban. His 18-year-old son, Danish, who was standing on the rooftop at the time, witnessed the attack.

Danish told police that two men on a scooter stopped near his father, stabbed him once in the chest without saying a word, and immediately fled the scene. “They didn’t ask for money or try to rob him. My father had only ₹200 in his pocket, and his mobile phone was inside the house,” he said.

Tilakraj was immediately taken to a nearby clinic where a doctor referred him to a hospital due to his critical condition. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Inspector Paramdeep Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Meharban police station, said initial investigation points towards a planned and targeted attack. “The manner in which the murder was carried out indicates it was not a random robbery. Although we are not completely ruling out the robbery angle, eyewitness accounts and early findings suggest a case of personal enmity,” he said.

The SHO further said that the attackers were seen asking locals for directions to Tilakraj’s house shortly before the attack. “This detail strongly supports the theory that the victim was specifically targeted. Danish also told us he had seen the suspects in the locality earlier, but he does not know their names. We are scanning CCTV footage and conducting door-to-door inquiries to identify and trace the accused,” he added.

Tilakraj, who hailed from Nepal, had lived with his family in Haryana for several years before relocating to Ludhiana five months ago. He had been out of work due to ongoing health issues, including jaundice. He is survived by his wife and five children, including three sons.

Tilakraj’s murder is the fifth such incident in Ludhiana in around three weeks, leading to mounting pressure on the police and growing concern among citizens about the deteriorating law and order situation.