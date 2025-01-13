Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Man throws mobile, tobacco on jail premises, caught

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 14, 2025 05:14 AM IST

Central Jail’s assistant superintendent Harminder Singh said the accused was seen throwing the packet over the wall during a routine patrol

The Ludhiana Central Jail staff foiled an attempt to smuggle contraband into the jail by catching a man red-handed throwing a package over the wall. Identified as Mandeep Singh, a resident of Gunachaur village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, the accused has been booked.

An FIR under Sections 21, 42, 45 and 52-A of the Prisons Act has been lodged against the accused. (HT File)
An FIR under Sections 21, 42, 45 and 52-A of the Prisons Act has been lodged against the accused. (HT File)

Central Jail’s assistant superintendent Harminder Singh said staff members were on routine patrol when they noticed a suspicious individual near the jail wall. The man was seen throwing a packet over the wall. Acting immediately, the staff apprehended him and recovered the package. Upon inspection, the packet was found having 15 sachets of chewing tobacco and a mobile phone.

During interrogation, Mandeep Singh admitted that the package was intended for Jatinder Kumar, an inmate in Ludhiana Central Jail. The police have registered a case against both Mandeep Singh and Jatinder Kumar on the complaint of assistant jail superintendent Harminder Singh.

ASI Dinesh Kumar, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 21, 42, 45 and 52-A of the Prisons Act has been lodged against the accused.

