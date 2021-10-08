Ludhiana man uses fake documents to send son to Malaysia, booked

A man was booked for using fake documents to get his son, who is facing criminal charges, a passport on Thursday.

The accused, Surjit Singh of Hargobind Nagar, has been booked under Section 177 (furnishing false information), and Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Passport Act.

The complainant, Sushil Kumar of Ishwal Nagar, said the accused managed to get a passport for his son, Karanvir Singh, who is facing attempt to murder and house-trespassing charges at the Division 3 police station, and sent him to Malaysia.