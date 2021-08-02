Ludhiana man who duped people by posing as NCRB chief booked

Police have launched a hunt for a man who has been duping people of money by posing as the in-charge of the National Crime Investigation Bureau (NCRB).

Through multiple complaints, police have found that the accused, Chandar Mohan of Hargobind Nagar, Haibowal Kalan, has been using a fake identity to assure people of getting their tasks done in various public offices in exchange for money.

ASI Iqbal Singh, in-charge, Jagatpuri police post, said to convince the victims, Mohan provided them fake letterhead, visiting card and copy of an ID card showing him as the NCRB in-charge.

ASI Bhajan Singh, who is investigating the case, said they had lodged an FIR under Sections 420 (cheating) and 170 (personating a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused and he will be arrested soon.