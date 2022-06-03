Ludhiana MC catches 30 industrial units evading property tax in Gehlewal area

During a field inspection in Gehlewal area on Friday, the municipal corporation (MC) teams, led by zonal commissioner (Zone-A) Nearaj Jain and superintendent Abdul Sattar, found 30 industrial units evading tax by submitting inaccurate details on their property tax returns.

The teams inspected over 50 industrial units, and also uncovered around 20 units with illegal sewer connections.

Sattar said the MC had commenced cross-checking of the property tax returns filed by the residents in commercial and industrial areas of the city. During that course, inspections were conducted in the said area, and the teams found owners of those units evading property tax by submitting lesser covered area on the property tax returns in comparison to actual covered areas.

The property tax defaulters will have to pay 100% penalty. Further, the owners will be given a chance to get the sewer connections regularised, otherwise, they will be snapped in the coming days.