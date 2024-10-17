Menu Explore
Ludhiana: MC chief visits Focal Point areas to address issues of industrialists

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 18, 2024 06:06 AM IST

The municipal corporation commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal on Thursday visited different Focal Point areas and nearby industrial areas to improve the infrastructure and resolve the problems being faced by industrialists in these areas.

Ludhiana municipal corporation commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal. (HT File)
Accompanied by a group of industrialists representing different Focal Point associations and concerned civic body officers, the MC commissioner visited different phases of Focal Point.

Dachalwal stressed upon improving sewer and road infrastructure, developing parks/green belts, streetlights, clearing encroachments, proper lifting of garbage, tightening noose around illegal constructions among other issues.

Dachalwal further said that the concerned staff has been directed to take measures for improvement at ground level and he would discuss a few proposals with senior authorities at the state level in the coming days.

