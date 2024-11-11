Ludhiana MC chief writes to NHAI for cleaning, repairing highways

Municipal corporation (MC) commissioner has written to the project director (PD) of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) seeking regular cleaning and repair of highway roads and sewerage (on highways) moving through the city. In the letter written to PD of NHAI, the Ludhiana MC commissioner has mentioned that the stretches of the highways (starting from MC limit on Chandigarh road up to MC limit near Samrala chowk; from MC limit on Delhi road up to MC limit till Jalandhar bypass and the stretch of Ferozepur road elevated road project moving through the city) are heavily littered with garbage, construction debris and other waste materials. (HT Photo)

The stretches should be regularly cleaned and maintained to ensure a safe and clean environment for commuters and pedestrians.

Further it has been stated that highway road portions at a number of locations are badly damaged, with potholes and uneven surfaces causing difficulties for vehicles and risking the safety of commuters. These areas need immediate patchwork (repairs) and resurfacing to prevent further deterioration and potential accidents. Also, there are frequent sewerage blockages along the stretches of the highways, resulting in water accumulation, foul smell and potential health issues.

The NHAI authorities should address this by cleaning the sewer lines and ensuring proper drainage to prevent future blockages.

He further stated that the following matters require urgent intervention and resolution given the importance of these stretches for both local and long-distance traffic. Further it has been stated that the NHAI should coordinate with the municipal corporation Ludhiana to expedite the cleaning, repair and maintenance works.