Ludhiana MC conducts anti-encroachment drive in Kesar Ganj market

Taking action against illegal encroachment, the municipal corporation (MC) carried out a massive anti- encroachment drive in Kesar Ganj market and the vegetable market near Chand cinema on Monday. MC carrried out anti-encroachment drive to streamline movement of traffic in Kesar Ganj market in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

The team, ousting rehri, kiosk, confiscated the material of the street vendors kept on the road and the walkway during the anti-encroachment drive.

The civic body officials stated that over a dozen vends were confiscated by the teams during the drive, and it was conducted to ensure smooth movement of traffic in the areas as the encroachments had resulted in traffic bottlenecks.

MC superintendent Vivek Verma stated that regular anti-encroachment drives are being conducted on the directions of MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal to ensure a smooth flow of traffic, especially in the old city areas.

MC had received complaints against encroachments done by shopkeepers in Kesar Ganj market and the old vegetable market near Chand cinema. Some of the fruit sellers and scrap dealers had encroached upon a major portion of the road near the old vegetable market. Following this, a drive was conducted on Monday and action was taken against the violators.

Verma further stated that the members of the market associations have also been asked to ensure that the movement of traffic is not disturbed in the respective markets. Meetings will also be held in this regard in the coming time.