Ludhiana MC contract staffers carry out protest march over demand for regular jobs

Lambasting the state government over its failure to regularise contractual staff of the municipal corporation (MC) and lathi-charge by police on protesting sanitary workers in Moga, Ludhiana MC employees under the banner of Municipal Karamchari Dal burned the effigy of Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Randhawa at Jagraon Bridge on Thursday.

A protest march was also organised from the MC Zone-A office till Jagraon bridge, as their protest entered its sixth day on Thursday. The protesters said that the Moga incident will be the last nail in the coffin of the Congress government in the state and alleged that Randhawa is responsible for it.

Accusing the government of discriminating against MC contractual employees by not including them in the list of 36,000 employees to be regularised in the state ahead of the assembly polls, leaders of the union stated that the protest will continue till their demand is met.

Chairman of the union, Vijay Danav, said that lathi-charge on protesting employees in Moga has brought forth the real face of the Congress government. “Chief minister Charanjit Channi is trying to woo the SC community, but on the other hand MC employees are being denied their rights,” he said.

President Chaudhary Yashpal said that the sanitary staff are the real heroes who keep the city clean, but they are given meagre salaries. He added that their protest will continue till the government regularises them and the effigy of deputy CM OP Soni will be burned on Monday.