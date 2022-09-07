Ludhiana MC demolishes ‘encroachment on road portion’ amid strong resistance

A high drama was witnessed in Mall enclave area after the municipal corporation (MC) team reached to demolish a residential building, alleged encroached by a resident, on the road portion on Wednesday.

The resident, who had allegedly extended his residential building on the road portion, strongly opposed the MC team and was pacified by police force at the spot. The resident also approached mayor Balkar Sandhu with a complaint that the MC team had illegally demolished a portion of his house.

In a video of the entire episode, the house owner can be seen pushing the MC team to stop the demolition drive.

MC head draftsmen MS Bedi said the house owner had encroached upon the road portion. “The civic body has received a number of complaints against the same in the past and notice was also served to the owner. In the past, the owner had also claimed that he would himself demolish the illegal portion. But he failed to do so, following which action was taken by MC on Wednesday,” he said.

Seven shops sealed on College road

The MC teams also sealed seven under-construction shops on College road as owners had failed to leave parking space and the building was being constructed in violation of building bylaws. The action was taken after RTI activist Rohit Sabharwal submitted a complaint with the principal secretary of local bodies department regarding the failure of the MC in taking action against the illegal constructions.