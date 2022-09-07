Ludhiana MC demolishes ‘encroachment on road portion’ amid strong resistance
A high drama was witnessed in Mall enclave area after the municipal corporation (MC) team reached to demolish a residential building, alleged encroached by a resident, on the road portion on Wednesday.
The resident, who had allegedly extended his residential building on the road portion, strongly opposed the MC team and was pacified by police force at the spot. The resident also approached mayor Balkar Sandhu with a complaint that the MC team had illegally demolished a portion of his house.
In a video of the entire episode, the house owner can be seen pushing the MC team to stop the demolition drive.
MC head draftsmen MS Bedi said the house owner had encroached upon the road portion. “The civic body has received a number of complaints against the same in the past and notice was also served to the owner. In the past, the owner had also claimed that he would himself demolish the illegal portion. But he failed to do so, following which action was taken by MC on Wednesday,” he said.
Seven shops sealed on College road
The MC teams also sealed seven under-construction shops on College road as owners had failed to leave parking space and the building was being constructed in violation of building bylaws. The action was taken after RTI activist Rohit Sabharwal submitted a complaint with the principal secretary of local bodies department regarding the failure of the MC in taking action against the illegal constructions.
-
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
-
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
-
BJP's Ruby Asif Khan steps out to immerse Ganesh idol despite death threats
Even death threats and a fatwa issued against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing Lord Ganesh idol at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol with due diligence in Narora Ghat with heavy security. Ruby Asif Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol at her residence, said that she is not scared of the fatwa and threats.
-
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
-
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
