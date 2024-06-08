Ludhiana MC demolishes illegal colony on Tajpur Road

In a move against unauthorised constructions, the municipal corporation (MC) has demolished an illegal under-construction colony near the main dump site on Tajpur Road. The operation took place on Saturday under the directive of MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi. MC officials raze an illegal colony on Tajpur Road in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

According to officials from the building branch, a coloniser was attempting to develop a colony and establish an office at the aforementioned site. During a routine inspection, assistant town planner (ATP-Zone B) Harvinder Singh Honey discovered the illegal construction activities. Subsequently, a team from the MC visited the site and carried out the demolition.

The ATP highlighted that the coloniser has been cautioned against resuming the illegal construction and warned of stringent legal repercussions if any further unauthorised development is detected.