Ludhiana MC elections hung house: AAP seeks backing of independent winners

After no party was able to muster a majority in the municipal corporation (MC) elections held on Saturday, the Aam Aadmi Party, which was the single-largest group with 41 seats, has started to get in touch with the independent candidates who won the elections, party insiders aware of the developments said. Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring categorically said the party will not support AAP. He praised the party’s performance in the state. (HT File)

However, even if the party gets support from all three independents, they will still fall short of the majority mark of 48. This has sparked speculation of political alliances and back-door negotiations in the MC.

Meanwhile, district Congress committee president and former MLA Sanjay Talwar put out a post on social media, claiming that the grand old party will install a mayor in the city, adding to the speculation. The Congress managed just 30 seats in the elections, far short of the majority mark.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring categorically said the party will not support AAP. He praised the party’s performance in the state.

One of the key independents, Ratanjit Kaur Sibia, secured victory in ward number 1 amid rebellion within the Congress. Her husband, Randhir Singh Sibia, reportedly sought a Congress ticket for her, but it was blocked by a former MLA. It was after this discord that Ratanjit contested as an independent.

AAP MLA Madan Lal Bagga claimed some winning candidates had approached him. He said, “Everyone wants to join the current government. To put Ludhiana on the path of development, people should align with the ruling party.”

Bagga said discussions with the party high command were underway and the mayoral candidate will be announced soon.