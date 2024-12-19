Ludhiana MC elections: Punjab’s people prepared to vote out incumbent government, says Warring

Punjab Congress chief and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing them of resorting to tactics aimed at ‘influencing’ the outcome of the municipal corporation (MC) elections. Punjab Congress chief and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring campaigning in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Manish/HT)

He said this was similar to AAP’s conduct during the panchayat elections.

Warring asserted that the people are prepared to vote out the incumbent government.

“The people are no longer willing to tolerate the deceit and misgovernance of the AAP. Their attempts to manipulate elections will not succeed this time. The overwhelming support we are witnessing in Ludhiana is proof enough that people are ready to show AAP the door,” said Warring. “The love and support from locals have draped the city in the colours of Congress, and I am confident they will bring us to power,” the Congress leader added.

Warring said he and Amrita Warring, his wife, had conducted 75 meetings and gatherings within five days, covering almost every household in Ludhiana and ensuring a personal connection with the people.

Amrita Warring emphasised the importance of engaging with citizens directly.

“It’s been a humbling experience to see the trust people have in the Congress. Through these meetings, we have heard the voices of the locals and it is clear they are eager for a leadership that understands and addresses their issues,” she said.