Ludhiana MC employees raise objection to mandatory dope test for regularisation

Members of various Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) employees’ unions will meet civic body commissioner Shena Aggarwal on Wednesday to seek rollback of the order making dope tests mandatory for 3,542 contractual sweepers and sewermen before they are regularised.

After the orders were issued by MC health officer, many staffers have reportedly approached MC employee leaders stating that they already have to undergo 14 mandatory medical tests for regularisation and the mandatory dope test will lead to further harassment.

Sources in the MC stated that a section of senior officials is in favour of conducting dope tests.

President of the Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee, Yashpal Chaudary, said, “Apart from leading to harassment for employees, there is also no clarity on who will bear the cost of tests. The employees should be regularised without any tests or delay, as they have been working with the MC for many years now.”

Former councillor Parminder Mehta also slammed MC and accused the civic body of imposing unnecessary caveats to further delay the process of regularisation. “Before conducting dope tests of contractual employees, they should first test senior officials,” he said.

Meanwhile, local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar, who was in the city on Tuesday, said, “ it is not a bad decision as police personnel also have to undergo dope test before joining duty. But, as the employees have raised objection, we will look into the matter,” said the minister.

Uncertainly looms large over upper age limit

Meanwhile, uncertainty continues to loom large regarding regularisation of employees who have crossed the upper age limit of 42. Nijjar stated that a decision regarding the same has to be taken at the state level and they are working to get clarity regarding the same.