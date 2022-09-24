Ludhiana MC employees’ regularisation row : Councillors step down from verification committee

Amid the row over alleged inclusion of dead and non-existent employees in the list of contractual MC employees to be regularised, councillors Jai Prakash and Sunny Bhalla have stepped down from the committee which was formed to conduct a verification for the same.

The councillors alleged that the officials failed to provide proper details, making it difficult for them to carry out the verification process, which had started in August and is yet to be completed.

Sources said the committee had found some anomalies, but when the councillors could not confirm them due to lack of proper records, they decided to step down as they would have been held responsible if an employee was regularised without proper facts.

Bhalla and Praksh said they had decided to step down as it is the duty of officials who mark attendance of employees on the field to present verified lists.

Meanwhile, mayor Balkar Sandhu said the remaining MC officials on the committee will now complete the process and the list prepared by them will be tabled in the next MC House meeting in the first week of October.

“Councillors will also be present at the meeting and they will verify the employees working in their respective wards. The final decision will be taken by the House,” he said.

During the general House meeting on July 25, councillors including Jaspal Giaspura, Mamta Ashu, Baljinder Bunty and Swarandeep Chahal, had raised objections over the inclusion of ‘dead and non-existent’ staffers in the list of 3,593 contractual employees and sought revision. An inquiry was marked to joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo and the committee of two councillors and MC officials was asked to review the lists.