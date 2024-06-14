Ludhiana MC fails to lift garbage heaps from Dugri Road

After municipal corporation (MC) recently installed a static compactor in Dugri to improve waste management in the area, the road opposite the compactor site has turned into a secondary dumping ground. Residents and commuters are calling on the MC to take immediate action to clean up the area and ensure that the solid waste management system functions properly. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Despite the installation of the static compactor, the MC failed to clear the garbage that has accumulated near the Model Town extension road. Nearby residents and commuters have expressed their frustration over the MC’s poor performance.

MC officials have been touting their solid waste management efforts, but the ongoing garbage problem highlights a lackadaisical attitude toward their work.

Nitin Dawar, a resident living near the vacant plot that has turned into a dumping ground, said, “For the past few days, garbage lifters have been dumping trash on the road near the vacant plot, making it very difficult for us to live here. This is a posh area of the city, but we have been living in poor and unhygienic conditions. I urge the authorities to address this issue. The compactor was installed two days ago, yet the garbage remains on the road, close to our homes.”

Jagjot Singh, a commuter, added, “I regularly use this road to get to my office, and for the past few days, garbage has been strewn on the road. It gives a very bad impression and shows how poorly the MC officials are managing things. I urge the authorities to fix this system. Crores of rupees have been spent on solid waste management in the city, yet residents still face these issues in posh localities.”

Residents and commuters are calling on the MC to take immediate action to clean up the area and ensure that the solid waste management system functions properly. The situation has become a pressing concern, reflecting poorly on the city’s waste management efforts.

MC health officer Vipun Malhotra said, “I am aware of the situation and lifting was not done due to the fire at the main dumpsite in Jamalpur. We will lift this garbage positively by Saturday.”