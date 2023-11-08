Ludhiana MC garbage truck mows down retired head constable

The municipal corporation’s (MC) garbage lifting truck crushed a retired police personnel near Jalandhar Bypass on Tuesday afternoon. A Ludhiana MC garbage truck mowed down a retired head constable. (HT Photo)

After the mishap the driver of the speeding truck fled from the spot.

On being informed, the Salem Tabri police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the unidentified truck driver.

The victim has been identified as Tilak Raj, 70, of Police Lines.

Sharing details, Salem Tabri police station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Harjit Singh said Tilak Raj was headed towards Jalandhar Bypass on his bicycle. Meanwhile, the speeding truck hit the cycle from behind and crushed him to death.

Eyewitnesses said the driver of the garbage-lifting truck was being driven rashly. In an attempt to overtake, the truck driver hit the victim. He fell to the ground and was crushed under the rear tyres of the vehicle.

Onlookers tried to stop the driver, but he managed to escape with the vehicle. Later, the police were informed.

The SHO said a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (whoever commits mischief and thereby causes loss or damage to the amount of fifty rupees or upwards) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.

The victim’s body has been sent to Civil Hospital for an autopsy.

Police have asked the municipal corporation to provide the record of the driver.

Tilak Raj retired from the police force in 2010 from. He was a head constable.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!