Ludhiana MC general house meeting on December 29

An all-party meeting was held at the mayor’s camp office, a day before the general house meeting of the municipal corporation, which is scheduled to be held at Guru Nanak Bhawan on Tuesday.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Lok Insaaf Party (LIP), and Congress councillors participated in the meeting, which was held to go over the agenda of the general house meeting. Ludhiana mayor Balkar Sandhu said, “All issues in the agenda were discussed at the all-party meeting as we did not want anyone to create unnecessary ruckus during the general house meeting on Tuesday.”

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillor Jaspal Giaspura, who is also the leader of opposition in the MC general house, said, the meeting went peacefully. “Only a few issues were opposed. The meeting was quite peaceful.”

The house will discuss issues such as waiving water-sewer user charges, taking over 18 Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) colonies for maintenance, revising the budget, selling MC properties and regularisation of contractual employees.

The house is expected to deliberate on 26 resolutions, including allotment of jobs to the kin of deceased municipal employees, and naming five roads of the city after the Panj Pyare.

With the fund-starved civic body struggling to pay for developmental works, the house will also deliberate on arranging ₹100 crore for the same.