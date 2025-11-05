Ludhiana MC issues over 50 challans for open dumping of garbage

A day after municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal issued strict orders to ensure cleanliness, the civic body has intensified the drive against the violators for open dumping of garbage across the city. A civic body team issuing a challan in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The civic body teams issued challans against over 50 residents/shopkeepers for open dumping of garbage in different parts of the city. The teams are keeping strict vigil over the violators day and night. Apart from issuing challans, the violators are also being asked to pick up the waste thrown by them in the open areas/roadsides.

Meanwhile, mayor Inderjit Kaur and MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal have appealed to the residents to support the civic body and stop dumping of garbage in the open to avoid action. The residents have been appealed to stop burning of waste too, otherwise hefty challans would be issued against the violators.

Over 50 challans have been issued in different areas including Pakhowal Road, Tajpur Road, Chandigarh Road (backside Vardhman mill) Ferozepur Road, Feroze Gandhi Market, Ghumar Mandi, near Pavilion mall, College road, Gill road among other areas.

Earlier in the last week, the civic body had also issued 112 challans to the shopkeepers and street vendors in Ghumar Mandi area over open dumping of garbage.

Appealing to the residents to do their bit in keeping the city clean, mayor Inderjit Kaur and MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal stated that the civic body is forced to take strict action against the violators as residents/shopkeepers have been dumping waste in the open despite warnings.

Mayor Inderjit Kaur and MC commissioner Dachalwal stated that the drive to issue challans against the violators will continue in the coming days too and hefty challans would also be issued against those caught burning the garbage. Wherever required, strict legal action would also be taken against violators.

They further stated that the concerned officials of the health branch have been directed to ensure cleanliness in their respective areas. Strict departmental action will also be taken against them, if they failed to perform their duty at ground level.

Mayor Inderjit Kaur and MC commissioner Dachalwal stated that they have been conducting inspections at ground level too and regular monitoring is being done by senior civic body officials to ensure cleanliness across the city.