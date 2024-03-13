Ludhiana MC makes public announcements to recover dues

To expedite the recovery of dues from allottees of leased/rented properties, the municipal corporation (MC) has started making public announcements at the markets of the city to recover payments from its allottees/tenants. The tehbazari team of zone B visited the market situated below the Cheema Chowk flyover and asked the allottees of kiosks to pay the pending rent. (HT Photo)

In this course, the tehbazari team of zone B visited the market situated below the Cheema Chowk flyover and asked the allottees of kiosks to pay the pending rent.

The civic body officials stated that the allottees have been directed to pay the pending rent/tehbazari fees, otherwise strict action will be taken against them and the civic body can also seal the shops in case of default.

Tehbazari inspector Sunil said that the drive to recover the dues has commenced on the directions of MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi and zonal commissioner (Zone B) Neeraj Jain.

Sunil said that the allottees of kiosks situated under the Cheema chowk flyover have failed to pay the rent in the past. They have now been directed to pay the pending rent in three days otherwise the civic body will initiate action against them. The civic body can also seal kiosks, if the allottees remained adamant and failed to pay the dues.

Earlier on Tuesday, the MC commissioner had conducted a meeting with the zonal commissioners and the superintendents to expedite the recovery of dues including property tax, rent/tehbazari fees etc.

He also appealed to the residents to avail the benefits of one time settlement (OTS) policy for property tax and pay the pending property tax by March 31 with 50% interest and penalty waiver.