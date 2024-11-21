Menu Explore
Ludhiana MC officials asked to speed up works

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 21, 2024 10:11 PM IST

MC commissioner Dachalwal said that apart from expediting the ongoing works, the officials have also been directed to complete the tender process of works which have been approved in the past at the earliest

Municipal Corporation (MC) commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal directed the officials concerned to expedite the ongoing works and ensure cleanliness across the city during a review meeting on Thursday. Senior officials of the B&R wing and O&M cell participated in the meeting and necessary directions were issued to get the pending works completed at the earliest.

Municipal Corporation (MC) commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal directed the officials concerned to expedite the ongoing works and ensure cleanliness across the city during a review meeting on Thursday. (HT File)
Municipal Corporation (MC) commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal directed the officials concerned to expedite the ongoing works and ensure cleanliness across the city during a review meeting on Thursday. (HT File)

MC additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh, joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo, joint commissioner Abhishek Sharma, assistant commissioners Neeraj Jain and Gurpal Singh, chief engineer Ravinder Garg, superintending engineers, executive engineers among others were present in the meeting.

MC commissioner Dachalwal said that apart from expediting the ongoing works, the officials have also been directed to complete the tender process of works which have been approved in the past at the earliest.

Dachalwal said that strict directions have again been issued to the staff to ensure cleanliness and regular cleaning of sewer lines across the city. The officials have been directed to redress the grievances shared by the residents at the earliest.

The zonal commissioners are conducting inspections to take stock of the situation.

