Ludhiana MC plans 1 crore food street hub in Dugri

The municipal corporation (MC) has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for the development of a food street hub in Dugri at a cost of ₹1 crore. The proposed hub will accommodate 44 shops, with the DPR already submitted to the authorities for approval. (HT File Photo)

The chosen site for the food street hub is a vending zone established by the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) several years ago, which has remained underutilised since its inception. The market layout encompasses constructed sheds, flooring, and parking facilities, aiming to accommodate around 60 vendors in compliance with the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014.

Despite concerns from residents regarding traffic congestion caused by vendors encroaching on city roads, the municipal corporation is yet to establish designated vending zones within the city limits. Previous proposals for model vending zone projects have also stalled without implementation.

Under the Punjab Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme 2016, each town vending committee is mandated to conduct surveys to identify vendors and allocate specified marketplaces to alleviate public space encroachments. Despite MC’s notification of 64 vending zones with the capacity for 8,989 vendors on December 3, 2020, no progress has been made thus far.

MC officials have outlined the components of the food hub project, which include platforms, parking facilities, structural work for kiosks, MS railings, toilets, and electrical fixtures, among others.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi said, “We have finalised the DPR and will soon initiate the tendering process for the project. The food hub will be established in Urban Phase 1 in Dugri shortly, providing a dedicated space for vendors to conduct their businesses.”