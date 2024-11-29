Ludhiana: MC razes ‘Illegal’ constructions in Giaspura

Building branch officials of the MC Zone C office said that working on the directions of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, campaigns are being conducted against illegal constructions on a regular basis
The Municipal Corporation (MC) demolished an “illegal” under construction colony on the Kanganwal road on Friday. Further, the building branch team also razed a permanent encroachment at the Giaspura road near Somal Industries.
Building branch officials of the MC Zone C office said that working on the directions of MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, campaigns are being conducted against illegal constructions on a regular basis. They appealed to residents to start construction works only after getting the building plan approved from the civic body to avoid such action.