Ludhiana: MC razes ‘Illegal’ constructions in Giaspura

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 30, 2024 05:48 AM IST

Building branch officials of the MC Zone C office said that working on the directions of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, campaigns are being conducted against illegal constructions on a regular basis

The Municipal Corporation (MC) demolished an “illegal” under construction colony on the Kanganwal road on Friday. Further, the building branch team also razed a permanent encroachment at the Giaspura road near Somal Industries.

Building branch officials of the MC Zone C office appealed to residents to start construction works only after getting the building plan approved from the Ludhiana MC to avoid such action. (HT Photo)

Building branch officials of the MC Zone C office said that working on the directions of MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, campaigns are being conducted against illegal constructions on a regular basis. They appealed to residents to start construction works only after getting the building plan approved from the civic body to avoid such action.

