Ludhiana: MC releases final dues of employees who retired in 2023-24

Keeping the issues of employees on priority, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal has released the final dues of employees who retired in 2023-24. Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal added that rigorous efforts are being made to further improve the financial condition of the civic body and the employees have been directed to expedite the recovery of dues from the residents. (HT Photo)

The payment of final dues of over 65 civic body employees who retired in 2023-24 was pending. The amount of final dues, exceeding ₹6 crore, has now been released by the civic body.

Dachalwal said the issues of employees working in the civic body and those who have retired should be dealt with on priority basis.

He added that the civic body had also released around ₹8 crore for employees’ provident fund (EPF) last week.

Dachalwal said the officials concerned have been directed to ensure that final dues of retired employees are released at the earliest in future as well to prevent them from facing any issues after their retirement.

He added that rigorous efforts are being made to further improve the financial condition of the civic body and the employees have been directed to expedite the recovery of dues from the residents. He also appealed to the residents to pay their dues on time as these funds are used for the betterment of the city and its residents.