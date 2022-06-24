Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana MC’s Class-4 employees demand fulfilment of long-pending demands
Ludhiana MC’s Class-4 employees demand fulfilment of long-pending demands

Class-4 employees of the Ludhiana municipal corporation under the banner of Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee staged a protest outside the civic body's Zone-A office on Friday to demand the fulfilment of their long-pending demands including regularisation of contractual employees and timely payment of salaries
Members of the Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee protesting outside the MC’s Zone-A office in Ludhiana on Friday. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
Members of the Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee protesting outside the MC's Zone-A office in Ludhiana on Friday. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
Published on Jun 24, 2022
HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Class-4 employees of the Ludhiana municipal corporation under the banner of Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee staged a protest outside the civic body’s Zone-A office on Friday to demand the fulfilment of their long-pending demands including regularisation of contractual employees and timely payment of salaries.

Heavy police force was deployed at the spot as there were apprehensions that the employees might move to the roads to conduct a march against the state government and the civic body.

The employees stated that they have been struggling for the fulfilment of their genuine demands for a long time but the authorities are not paying heed to the issue. Even after the previous Congress government had issued a notification for the regularisation of sewermen and sweepers who are working on contractual basis, they have not been given the appointment letters yet, said the protesters.

The other demands of the union include cancellation of the proposal to recruit sewermen/sweepers on outsourcing basis and payment of pending EPF fund instalments.

Chairman of the union, Vijay Danav and president Yashpal Chaudhary stated that the union had issued a seven-day ultimatum to the authorities to fulfil their demands, but they did not pay heed to the issue, because of which they were forced to protest.

Despite repeated attempts, mayor Balkar Sandhu was not available for comments.

Friday, June 24, 2022
