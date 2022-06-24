Ludhiana MC’s Class-4 employees demand fulfilment of long-pending demands
Class-4 employees of the Ludhiana municipal corporation under the banner of Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee staged a protest outside the civic body’s Zone-A office on Friday to demand the fulfilment of their long-pending demands including regularisation of contractual employees and timely payment of salaries.
Heavy police force was deployed at the spot as there were apprehensions that the employees might move to the roads to conduct a march against the state government and the civic body.
The employees stated that they have been struggling for the fulfilment of their genuine demands for a long time but the authorities are not paying heed to the issue. Even after the previous Congress government had issued a notification for the regularisation of sewermen and sweepers who are working on contractual basis, they have not been given the appointment letters yet, said the protesters.
The other demands of the union include cancellation of the proposal to recruit sewermen/sweepers on outsourcing basis and payment of pending EPF fund instalments.
Chairman of the union, Vijay Danav and president Yashpal Chaudhary stated that the union had issued a seven-day ultimatum to the authorities to fulfil their demands, but they did not pay heed to the issue, because of which they were forced to protest.
Despite repeated attempts, mayor Balkar Sandhu was not available for comments.
In a first, sessions court decides case via plea bargaining in Uttar Pradesh
The Pratapgarh district and sessions judge on Friday ordered to release a person on six months' probation in the first-ever case decided through plea bargaining by a sessions court in Uttar Pradesh. “This is the first case decided through plea bargaining by a sessions court in the state,” said Yogesh Sharma, district government counsel, Pratapgarh. District and sessions judge, Pratapgarh, Sanjay Shanker Pandey ordered to release Anand Vardhan Pandey on six months' probation.
25 fresh Covid cases crop up in Ludhiana
As many as 25 fresh Covid cases were reported from Ludhiana district on Friday. The district currently has 134 active cases, of which 130 are under home isolation. Four patients are undergoing treatment at a private facility. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,2032 Covid infections and a total of 2,288 patients have succumbed to the virus.
Ludhiana DC takes stock of flood preparations ahead of monsoons
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and other officials on Thursday evening reviewed ongoing flood preparation works ahead of the monsoons. The DC visited areas along the Sidhwan Canal including Dakha Rajwaha in Saroh village, Kailpur Waraich and Bhattian and reviewed cleanliness works being carried out by the irrigation department. She also visited areas along the Buddha Nullah and Khairabait Complex where flood protection works are going on in full swing.
Journey to IIML: Father’s last words inspired him to chart his success
When Shahil Soni, 23, of Mumbai entered the premises of Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, on Thursday to study there, his father's last words “Tu Khub Padhai Karna” (you study hard) kept ringing in his ears as he took a round of the campus where his classes will start from July 1. Unable to bear the shock, Shahil's grandfather also passed away six months later.
Ludhiana: Industrialists protest against advance power bills
Members of various industrial associations staged a protest against the state government and Punjab State Power Corporation Limited at Janta Nagar power sub-station on Friday over the notices served for recovery of 45 days advance bills (advance consumption deposit). The industrial associations which took part in the protest included Janta Nagar Small Scale Manufacturers Association, United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association, Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation and Auto Parts Manufacturers Association.
