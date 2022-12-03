Ludhiana: MC’s Zone-D commissioner inspects night shelter at Haibowal Dairy Complex

Municipal corporation Zone-D commissioner Jasdev Sekhon conducted an inspection of arrangements at the night shelter on the premises of Haibowal Dairy Complex on Friday.

The civic body will open night shelters for the homeless next week and MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal has directed zonal commissioners to ensure that necessary arrangements are in place.

Finding a few dirty mattresses and lack of cleanliness in toilets, Sekhon pulled up the staffers and directed them to ensure sanitary conditions. He further directed them to ensure proper security arrangements.

Sekhon said that a water geyser is also being installed at the facility and city buses will be deployed to ferry the homeless to night shelters in the city.

In total, MC has four night shelters in different parts of the city including near Clock Tower, near Vishwakarma Chowk, Moti Nagar and Haibowal Dairy Complex. The one near Clock Tower has been closed this year after the building was declared unsafe and the civic body is looking for an alternate site to set up the facility.