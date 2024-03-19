Ludhiana MC sends list of 566 ongoing development works to election officer

Following district election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney’s instructions, various government departments have furnished the details of their ongoing projects spanning the district on Tuesday. According to civic body officials, they have submitted the list of 31 projects which are yet to be initiated including construction of a library in Ghoda Colony, construction of various streets in Sunet village among others. (HT File Photo)

A total of 566 ongoing projects have been reported by the municipal corporation (MC), while another 31 projects under the civic body’s jurisdiction are yet to commence.

Notably, it has come to light that several projects listed by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) and the MC have not commenced on the ground despite being marked as “work in progress” in the official records.

Kapil Arora, president of the city-based NGO Council of Engineers, raised concerns about this discrepancy, citing examples like the construction of the Lodhi Club road, work for which has not started. He urged the state election commission to intervene and verify the actual progress of these projects.

Some of the significant projects listed by the MC include the development of a green belt from Jawaddi bridge to Pakhowal road, repair and renovation of parks in various blocks of BRS Nagar, and construction of a stadium in Daba village, among others.

Meanwhile, projects listed by LIT encompass the construction of government schools in Mahatma Enclave, community centres under the Tajpur road dairy scheme, and multi-storey HIG flats in Karnail Singh Nagar, among others.

In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the DEO had mandated all departments to furnish detailed reports on ongoing projects and those pending commencement. The lists have also shown several projects that were recently inaugurated under the “work in progress” category.

Sahwney said they have received the lists of ongoing projects and assured that a thorough examination will be conducted to ensure accuracy and transparency.