Ludhiana MC takes possession of three more parking lots
Earlier last month, the Ludhiana MC had taken over the possession of Sarabha Nagar main market and Tuition market in Model Town Extension after the contract period of two parking lots ended
The municipal corporation (MC) has taken over control of three more parking lots after the contracts of their private operators ended on Sunday.
The parking contracts of parking lots including multi-storey parking near Zone A office, Feroze Gandhi market and BRS Nagar orient cinema were scheduled to end in September.
Earlier last month, the MC had taken over the possession of Sarabha Nagar main market and Tuition market in Model Town Extension after the contract period of two parking lots ended.
However, within a few hours after private parking contracts ended, the civic body faced strong criticism from the opposition leaders, particularly from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The councillor from ward number 81, Sunita Rani, in a complaint to the MC commissioner said total chaos was witnessed at a parking lot in Feroze Gandhi Market as the civic body did not deploy the staff to manage the parking lot, adding that the MC employees remained missing from the parkings, while the vehicle lifters fled away with the motorcycle of one of her relatives.
Rani demanded that the MC authorities probe the dereliction of duty, which not only led to increasing vehicle thefts, but was also causing revenue loss to the MC exchequer.
Deepak Sharma, the councillor’s son, said his motorcycle was among the stolen vehicles, adding that he had also submitted a complaint regarding the same at Kochar Market police post and met the MC commissioner to seek action against the officials concerned.
Notably, a majority of staff/daily wagers employed by contractors were still seen deputed at the parking lots. The staff was also seen collecting the parking fee without issuing receipts to the visitors.
Speaking of the same, MC secretary TS Panchhi said the MC has taken over the possession of the lots and it would take a few days to arrange e-ticketing machines.
The civic body’s move is being seen as a reaction to contractors for issuing manual receipts instead of using the e-ticketing machines, which allowed for overcharging in the parking lots.
Suspense over re-auction of parking lots
The MC is also working to allot new contracts for the parking lots across the city.
After suspending the online auction of parking lots in the city held on August 3, however, the civic body has not taken any further decisions on auction.
The MC had earlier suspended the auction process citing technical issues. Sources, however, said the auction was suspended after a contractor tried to avail the contracts through cooperative societies, which are given certain privileges during allotment of contracts.
-
Lumpy skin disease: Speed up vaccination of cattle, Maha district authorities told
As the lumpy skin disease spreads rapidly among cattle in Maharashtra, state animal husbandry commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh has directed field veterinarians to complete vaccination in state in the next 48 hours. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Monday asked the state animal husbandry department officials to be alert and take steps to curb the spread of the disease among cattle. The rest of the affected livestock are being treated.
-
Connecting all unlinked places with roads our top priority: U.P. PWD minister
Uttar Pradesh public works department (PWD) minister Jitin Prasada said connecting the habitations that are not connected with roads was the top priority of the state government. Presiding over a review meeting of PWD officers and engineers here on Monday, Prasada directed them to connect all unconnected habitations in the state with pucca road. He inquired about the reasons for the delay in the construction of roads, bridges and buildings.
-
12-yr-old allegedly raped at a farmhouse owned by Pune politician
The Pune police has arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl at a farmhouse owned by a political leader in Pune district, said officials on Monday. According to police officials, both the accused and victim worked at the farmhouse which is located 55km from Pune near Shikrapur. According to police officials, the accused is the son of a labourer working at the farmhouse.
-
Ludhiana | GRP bust gang of thieves, 5 held
The Government Railway Police on Sunday busted a gang of thieves with arrest of five men and recovered six stolen mobile phones and a knife from their possession. The accused, identified as Sunny Singh of Moga, Sahil Suri of Ludhiana, Chandar Shekhar of Gorakhpur, UP, Ram Kumar of Saharanpur, UP, and Sandeep Singh of Ludhiana, were nabbed near goods shed following a tip off.
-
After SC order, Kappan released from Lucknow jail
LUCKNOW The court of additional district and sessions judge Anurodh Mishra on Monday released Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan following orders of the Supreme Court that had granted him bail on September 9. Kappan, who was lodged in Lucknow prison, was produced before the court. The court also pointed out that observations made in this order (bail order) will have no effect on the trial court's proceedings in this case.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics