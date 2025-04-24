Menu Explore
Ludhiana: MC to conduct survey for identifying dark spots in city

BySukhpreet Singh, Ludhiana
Apr 24, 2025 06:02 AM IST

MC officials said they have recommended the mobile application-based survey due to its cost effectiveness. According to the information available, the survey will initially cover up to 30,000 dark points, with any additional points incurring extra charges

The municipal corporation (MC) is all set to conduct a survey to identify dark spots and areas with inadequate streetlighting in the city, officials familiar with the developments said, and added that a proposal for this was passed during a recent finance and contract committee (F&CC) meeting.

The officials said the corporation has sought quotations and a firm has already put in two proposals. (HT Photo)
The officials said the corporation has sought quotations and a firm has already put in two proposals. (HT Photo)

According to information from the MC office, the survey was ordered as locals, councillors and MLAs repeatedly raised the issue.

The officials said the corporation has sought quotations and a firm has already put in two proposals.

The quotations include a mobile application-based survey with an estimated outlay of 33,22,880. Under this, a customised mobile application will be used to collect pole-to-pole data across the city. The survey will capture the location, wattage and necessity for additional lighting points and a full database will be prepared and mapped digitally.

Additionally, the proposal of a drone and ground-based survey with an estimated cost of 75,52,000 has been put forward. Under this, the officials will use drone surveillance, along with ground inspections, to identify dark patches in the city.

MC officials said they have recommended the mobile application-based survey due to its cost effectiveness. According to the information available, the survey will initially cover up to 30,000 dark points, with any additional points incurring extra charges.

A senior MC official said, “Our aim is to eliminate all dark patches from city’s streets, enhancing public safety and improving visibility at night. This survey is the first step toward preparing an accurate and actionable lighting plan.”

Manpreet Singh, a resident of Model Town, said, “We have faced poor lighting issues for years. It’s good to know that the authorities are finally taking it seriously. The spending is justified if it leads to safer streets.”

Shimlapuri resident Gurleen Kaur said, “We often avoid walking at night because some lanes are pitch dark. If this survey helps solve that, it’s a much-needed move.”

