Ludhiana MC to start night patrolling along Buddha Nullah

In a bid to tighten the noose around those who pollute the Buddha Nullah by throwing domestic waste into it, the municipal corporation has decided to start night patrolling along with police and inspection teams under it alongside the water body and issue challans to the violators. Civic body officials said that to avoid any altercation with the residents, police personnel who assist the civic body will also be roped in. (Manish/HT )

As the civic body will intensify the campaign to reduce the pollution in the water body, the domestic waste from the residential areas along the Buddha Nullah is a major issue, as per the MC officials.

Zonal commissioner Tejinder Singh Panchhi said that along with regular action against the violators, night patrolling along Buddha Nullah will also be carried out along with police teams to instill fear among the violators.

“Most of the violators throw domestic waste into the water body during the night time as they think that they can get away with it, the decision has been taken to stop this menace,” Panchhi said.

He added that chain fencing along the Buddha Nullah has been installed to stop people from polluting the water body, but the violators still throw waste from the gaps.

The civic body had started the project to install chain fencing along the portion of the water body, around 14 km of which flows through the Ludhiana city. While the initial deadline to complete the project at a cost of ₹13.39 was set for December 2021, it has been pushed to June 30, 2023.

23 challans issued

Leading the challan teams, Mandeep Keshav said that MC teams are already cracking down on single-use plastic, open urination, and those who throw waste into the Sidhwan Canal.

He said that on Thursday, 23 challans were issued by the MC teams, including 17 for single-use plastic, two for open urination, and four for polluting Sidhwan Canal.

He said that proper teams will be formed to replicate the same for Buddha Nullah. He added that police teams will aid the civic body officials, including sanitary inspectors in performing their duty.

The issue of disposal of domestic waste in Buddha Nullah was also highlighted during the recent meeting of the house panel on the Buddha Nullah Rejuvenation project which is being undertaken at a cost of ₹839.79 crore.

Under the project, sewage treatment plants, pumping stations, ETPs for dairy complexes, rehabilitation of existing STPs, and main pumping stations will be established, including operation and maintenance for a period of 10 years to stop pollution in Buddha Nullah.