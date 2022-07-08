Ludhiana MC to upload list of authorised, unauthorised colonies on its portal
With the state government restraining the civic body from issuing no objection certificates (NOCs) to plots in unauthorised colonies, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has decided to upload the list of authorised and unauthorised colonies on its portal (www.mcludhiana.gov.in) to facilitate the public.
Senior town planner (STP) SS Bindra on Thursday issued directions to assistant town planners (ATP) in all four zones to upload the list of colonies that were regularised in the past for clarity. They have also been told to recommend FIRs against builders who failed to submit regularisation fee after applying under the settlement policy floated by the government in 2018.
Residents require NOCs for registry of plots and for availing power connection. As per officials, builders of around 175 colonies have applied for regularisation. Of these, only around 30 have completed the formalities, while haven’t submitted the fee so far.
The MC had recommended FIRs against around 75 colonisers in the past as they failed to submit the fee. Sources in the civic body, however, stated that no FIR has yet been registered by the police as of now.
Bindra stated that the decision has been taken following the directions of MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal. Building branch officials have been directed to expedite recovery of dues from the builders, he added.
ATPs directed to submit weekly report
The STP has further directed the ATP to seek weekly report from building inspectors that no unauthorised colony is being constructed in their respective areas and FIRs should be recommended against builders for any such activity.
Pune doctor booked for allegedly raping teen
PUNE The Pune police on Thursday booked a doctor for allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl at his clinic in Kothrud, said officials. The 45-year-old accused is a resident of Aundh. According to the complaint filed by the victim, the doctor has a clinic at Paud road in Kothrud. The incident took place between November 2019 and December 2020. The teen registered a complaint on Thursday, said police officials.
Ludhiana | GRP to summon ACP in cop’s suicide case
While probe into the suicide of an assistant sub-inspector posted with the Ludhiana police is moving at snail's pace, the Government Railway Police is gearing up to summon an assistant commissioner of police, who had allegedly reprimanded the victim before he took the extreme step. The GRP also booked another person who is yet to be identified.
Ludhiana | Youth’s body found in Sidhwan Canal, police book his cousins
Two minors have been booked after the body of their 19-year-old cousin was fished out of Sidhwan Canal on Wednesday. The victim's mother told the police that The mother, Baby's son had left with the two minors on July 3 and not returned. The victim has been identified as a resident of New Madhopuri, 19, Pawan. She added that Pawan was reluctant to go but the duo forcefully took him along.
Ludhiana | PAU retiree says struggling to meet even medical needs, asks CM to increase pension
Struggling to get the pension revised since 2006, a retired professor of Punjab Agricultural University, Narang,82, made an emotional appeal to chief minister Bhagwant Mann to intervene and increase the pension as per the norms.
Pune district civil surgeon, two others held in bribery case
The Pune unit of the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau, on Thursday, arrested Pune district civil surgeon and two others from Aundh district hospital for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a private doctor. The ACB has identified the accused as Dr Madhav Bapurao Kankavale (50), district civil surgeon; administrative officer and (52), Mahadev Bajirao Giri Sanjay Sitaram Kadale (45), a clerk at Aundh district hospital.
