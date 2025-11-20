Ludhiana MC urges irrigation dept to reconsider plan to develop food street

The Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has written to the irrigation department, requesting a review of its decision to decline the no-objection certificate (NOC) for developing a proposed food street along the Sidhwan Canal stretch between BRS Nagar Police Post and the railway line. MC officials admitted that NOC should have been obtained first, as the project falls under regulatory jurisdiction of the irrigation department due to its proximity to the Sidhwan Canal. (HT Photo)

In its latest communication dated November 18, the corporation’s building and roads (B&R) wing has urged the department to reconsider the refusal, stating that the project is of “district and state-level importance” and that the structures planned are temporary kiosks, designed strictly as per the technical conditions laid down by the water resources department.

NOC refused on Nov 14

According to officials, the irrigation department, through its letter dated November 14, informed the civic body that an NOC could not be issued “under the present circumstances.” The department had earlier received multiple reminders from the civic body regarding the proposal, as highlighted in the MC’s reply which referenced several earlier letters issued between February and September this year.

In the letter sent on Tuesday, the MC has claimed that all kiosks to be installed in the food street zone are temporary structures. The civic body said these can be shifted or removed at any time without causing damage to canal infrastructure.

The letter further states that the proposed kiosks do not obstruct, weaken or compromise the structural integrity, flow, or safety of the canal. “All designs have been prepared keeping in mind the technical parameters of the water resources department,” the MC wrote.

The civic body added that the project aims to promote urban aesthetics and public convenience, and is expected to become a recreational spot for residents of Ludhiana.

Tender floated sans mandatory permissions

The matter has been under scrutiny since last week, when it came to light that the MC had floated the tender for developing the food street zone even before securing mandatory permissions from the irrigation department. Officials admitted that the NOC should have been obtained first, as the project falls under the regulatory jurisdiction of the department due to its proximity to the canal.

Following public criticism and objections from the irrigation department, the MC has now been pushed to justify its proposal and seek a fresh review.

The corporation had floated tenders for the project three days earlier, even before receiving approvals. The ₹5-crore project includes plans for 42 smart shops, parking space, washrooms and other basic facilities. It falls within the protected canal zone, where permanent structures are prohibited.

This is not the first time the project has faced hurdles. Similar proposals have been repeatedly blocked since 2018 due to the municipal corporation’s failure to obtain clearances from land-owning departments. In 2022, the local bodies department scrapped the plan and instructed the municipal corporation not to start work without prior approvals. Despite these directives, tenders were floated again this time.

Local activists, including members of the Public Action Committee, said the tender should be cancelled immediately. They claimed the municipal corporation had already concretised part of the green belt and warned that vending units so close to the canal would worsen pollution and restrict inspections. Members of the PAC said they may approach the National Green Tribunal if the project proceeds.