Ludhiana: MCH lifts remains out of order after claims of repair

The pregnant ladies coming to the mother and child hospital (MCH) here to move through the three-storey facility using the stairs as the lifts have now been shut for over nine years. A dysfunctional lift at civil hospital in Ludhiana on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. (Manish/HT)

After staying shut for so long, it was earlier in July that lift repair work began after Rajya Sabha member of Parliament Sanjeev Arora, announced ₹1 crore out of his MPLAD funds for the renovation of the entire Civil Hospital, of which the MCH is also a part.

After the authorities claimed that the lift will again be operational in a week or two over a month later, it continues to lay shut.

Senior medical officer (SMO) Deepika said, “The repair work was going on and perhaps now only cleaning was left.”

She asked to contact MP Arora, when asked as to when the lift was supposed be running for the patients. “This repair is a part of the renovation project the MP has undertaken. For details, contact him.”

MP Arora, when contacted, didn’t reply to multiple calls and messages.

The lift was installed at a cost of ₹50 lakh in 2014, but soon after the inauguration it was shut down.

According to SMO Deepika, some kids got stuck in the lift shortly after the inauguration following which it was shut down.

Earlier the health officials had cited lack of lift supervisor as the reason for shutting it down.