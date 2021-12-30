Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Medic arrested for raping 4-year-old girl at clinic
Ludhiana | Medic arrested for raping 4-year-old girl at clinic

The 38-year-old registered medical practitioner was arrested for raping the child at his clinic in Ludhiana; the medic has been arrested
Published on Dec 30, 2021 01:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 38-year-old registered medical practitioner was arrested for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl in his clinic on Tibba Road on Wednesday.

The accused, Dr Ajay Sharma of Guru Nanak Estate, Tibba Road, was arrested on the victim’s parents’ complaint.

“Our daughter went to play outside at around 1.30pm on December 28. She went inside the clinic to play but when she returned, she was crying and said she was in pain. We took her to a hospital and registered a police complaint.

A case was registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO) Act at Tibba police station.

