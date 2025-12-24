Ludhiana men clinch title at state open table tennis c’ship

Ludhiana Ludhiana’s men’s table tennis team emerged champions at the 66th Punjab State Open and Inter-District Table Tennis Championship 2025–26, held at the table tennis hall opposite Rakh Bagh. A player in action during the tournament in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Manish/HT)

In the decisive super league clash, the hosts outclassed Amritsar 3-1 to seal the men’s team title.

The Ludhiana team comprised Naman Mehara, Prabhjot Singh, Aaryan Sachdeva, Vihaan and Arush. Earlier, Ludhiana had registered a hard-fought 3-2 win over Patiala, while suffering a narrow 2-3 defeat against Jalandhar in one of the most thrilling encounters of the super league.

Amritsar, meanwhile, recorded convincing victories against Jalandhar and Patiala but could not overcome Ludhiana in the title-deciding match. Jalandhar’s close win over Ludhiana added to the excitement of the league phase.

In the women’s super league, Amritsar dominated with wins over Ludhiana, Patiala and Ferozepur. Ludhiana, however, finished on a positive note, defeating both Patiala and Ferozepur to secure a strong overall showing.

Amritsar also showcased its depth in the under-15 team events, topping both the boys’ and girls’ categories with emphatic victories.

Ludhiana players, however, impressed with solid performances against Jalandhar and Ferozepur in both sections.

The championship featured several individual events across age groups.

In the U-11 girls’ singles final, Amani of Amritsar defeated Niyati of Ferozepur to clinch the title. Satvik Sharma of Amritsar won the U-11 boys’ singles, overcoming Ludhiana’s Rudra in straight games.

Amritsar players continued their dominance in the U-13 categories, with Inaya Sharma winning the girls’ singles title and Trijal Vohra lifting the boys’ singles crown.

The U-15 and U-17 events witnessed closely contested matches and drew loud applause from spectators. Krishvi of Amritsar emerged as a standout performer, winning both the U-15 and U-17 girls’ singles titles. Trijal Vohra dominated the boys’ under-15 and under-17 singles events.

Ludhiana players, including Kavya Gupta, Kovid Jain and Jasmeen Kaur, put up spirited performances and reached the finals in their respective categories, earning praise for their determination and skill.

Prizes were distributed by Namita Sharma, secretary of the Punjab Table Tennis Association, along with HS Chatwal, president of the Ludhiana District Table Tennis Association, and Manmeet Singh, secretary of the LDTTA.