Monday, Dec 23, 2024
Ludhiana: Missing rickshaw driver found murdered: Cops

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 23, 2024 07:26 AM IST

On December 20, the body of an unidentified man was found in a vacant plot in Vishakha Colony, Dhandari Khurd. In both the cases, the bodies were found with throats slit.

An e-rickshaw driver missing since December 18 was found ‘murdered’ in Machhi Colony of Sujatwal village on December 21, police officials said.

32-year-old Vijay Kumar’s body was found in a vacant plot with a slit mark on the throat. (HT File)
32-year-old Vijay Kumar's body was found in a vacant plot with a slit mark on the throat.

They added 32-year-old Vijay Kumar’s body was found in a vacant plot with a slit mark on the throat.

The Meharban police registered a case on murder charges against unidentified accused.

The victim was a resident of Dream City –2 Colony in Noorwala.

Second case in 2 days

This is the second such case reported in the city in the past two days. On December 20, the body of an unidentified man was found in a vacant plot in Vishakha Colony, Dhandari Khurd. In both the cases, the bodies were found with throats slit.

The fresh case was registered following a statement by Anil Kumar, the victim’s brother.

Meharban SHO inspector Paramdeep Singh said they suspect the murder was committed after a conspiracy.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
