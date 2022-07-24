Ludhiana | MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi inspects ongoing work to cover Shivaji Nagar Nullah
MLA (Ludhiana Central) Ashok Prashar Pappi on Saturday inspected the ongoing project to cover Shivaji Nagar Nullah.
Residents in the nearby areas had been complaining that the sewage disposal system in the area was blocked due to the ongoing works. The legislator, however, said, “Alternative arrangements have been made by the municipal corporation (MC),through the contractor, so that the rainwater drains out from the area swiftly.
Pappi further directed the officials to keep a check on the quality of works as residents had earlier complained about alleged poor-quality road gullies being constructed in the area. Directions were also issued to expedite the project.
He said he had visited a number of areas under his constituency on Saturday and directed the officials to resolve the water contamination issue in Dharampur area. He added that the problem might had been reported as sewer lines were being laid in the area and it might had resulted in soil getting into water supply lines.
Ludhiana | Charanjit Kaur takes charge as principal of GSSS, Cemetery Road
Charanjit Kaur joined as the principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Cemetery Road, Ludhiana, on Saturday. She started her career as a mathematics teacher in 2006. After being selected as principal in 2019, she served at Moga and Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Hambran. Addressing teachers and students, she said government schools in the state have well educated staff and students with unique abilities who can achieve heights with proper guidance.
Nationwide protests in solidarity with Save Aarey today
Mumbai: Environment groups in more than 15 cities across the country have called for a nationwide protest today in solidarity with the protesters of the Save Aarey movement. Demonstrations are expected to be held in Nagpur, Delhi, Jaipur, Varanasi, Hyderabad and Agra, among other cities and towns, between 11am and 12pm.
Ludhiana | Sahara Credit Cooperative Society directed to pay ₹3.85L maturity amount on special bonds
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Sahara Credit Cooperative Society to pay a maturity amount of ₹3.85 lakh, along with interest @8% per annum, to a complainant against herSatinder Kaur of Samrala Chowk, Ludhiana'sount invested in Sahara special bonds. Satinder Kaur of Samrala Chowk, Ludhiana, had submitted a complaint against Sahara Credit Cooperative Society, Kapoorthala Complex, Aliganj, Lucknow (opposite party). She served a legal notice dated September 03, 2021 to the opposite party, but to no avail.
On trial for murder, man steals lawyer’s phone from courtroom, arrested
The Colaba police have arrested Ahmed alias Aslam Abdul Shaikh, who was already on trial for murder, for allegedly stealing a mobile phone from a lawyer's handbag while Advocate Charmi Shah, 26, who practices mainly at the Bombay City Civil and Sessions Court and the Bombay High court was arguing a case before the Mumbai sessions court. Shaikh flicked the female lawyer's mobile handset from her purse, while she was presenting an argument before the court. The Colaba police also placed the stolen phone's International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number on surveillance.
Ludhiana | Gogi flags off e-rickshaws for collection of segregated waste
Aiming to improve solid waste management, MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi on Saturday flagged off e-rickshaws in Ghumar Mandi area for door-to-door collection of segregated waste. The MC has purchased 350 e-rickshaws worth over ₹9 crore for the city, of which 50 vehicles have been delivered and deployed in different wards of the city. Local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar had flagged off the project during his visit to the city on July 15.
