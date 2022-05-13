Ludhiana | MLA Bagga visits government school in Salem Tabri
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA (north) Madan Lal Bagga on Friday visited Chanan Devi Government Girls High School, Salem Tabri, to inspect the ongoing revamping project in the school.
Principal Poonam Kali welcomed the MLA and presented an annual progress report to him.
Bagga assured full financial support to the school authorities.
“AAP is dedicated to uplift the education system in the state and thus, regular efforts towards bringing an education revolution in the state are being made by all the representatives of the government. Education has the power to change fortunes and thus, a poor can also lead a wealthy life if educated,” Bagga said.
Phoolkali celebrates 10 years of freedom
Phoolkali celebrated a decade in freedom, after spending nearly 50 years as a begging elephant in Uttar Pradesh. Phoolkali was delighted to see the feast waiting for her when she returned from a dip in the river with her companions Maya and Emma. The two elephants have grown inseparable over time and Maya's companionship has played a significant role in Phoolkali's decade-long recovery journey, said the public relations officer for Wildlife SOS, Arnita Shandilya.
Ludhiana | GNKCW convocation: 457 degrees conferred
As many as 457 degrees were conferred to students during the convocation ceremony at Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Gujarkhan Campus, Model Town, on Friday. Degrees were awarded to students of BA, BCom, BCA , BBA and honours, along with post graduate students of MA (English), MCom, PGDMC and PGDCA. Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, former, MLA ( Amritsar North), graced the occasion as the chief guest.
Charbagh in Lucknow: Quiet by day, the melee returns after dusk
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation is yet to come out with a fool proof plan to streamline traffic in Charbagh despite high court orders. Street vendors who remain absent from the road during the day return by evening, autorickshaws and buses continue to be parked haphazardly between Durgapuri and Charbagh: all due to a lack of monitoring by the authorities. Space for only 44 autorickshaws has been marked at the stand.
Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Cartoon City
The voluptuous fecundity of Mario Miranda, bristling with overcrowded trains, eateries, wedding pandals and street corners, featuring the flotsam and jetsam of familiar characters like the buxom Miss Nimbu Pani and Miss Fonseca and the odd, sly, street stray, each an essential part of the jigsaw that made up the throbbing city, especially its Southern -most tip; Laxman's browbeaten but stoic Common Man, (perhaps Mumbai's original man from Matunga?)
9th Sub-Junior Punjab State Baseball Championship: Ludhiana lads trump Amritsar
At the two-day 9th Sub-Junior Punjab State Baseball Championship, which commenced on Friday, held by Punjab Baseball Association at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill; Ludhiana boys' team registered a dominant 11-1 win over Amritsar. In boys' category, a total of 12 teams—Moga, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Ropar, Amritsar, Sangrur, Mansa, Mohali, Patiala, Barnala, Fazilka and Malerkotla— participated. Ludhiana beat Sangrur 7-3 in the first semi-final match and in the second semi-final match, Amritsar beat Patiala 6-4.
