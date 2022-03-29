Ludhiana | MLA Gogi proposes conversion of City Centre site into hospital

With the City Centre site in Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar lying redundant since December 2007, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi, on Tuesday, during his visit to Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) office, proposed conversion of the site into a hospital named after Shaheed-e-Azam (martyr) Bhagat Singh.

The land, measuring 26 acres, has been lying redundant after the alleged city centre scam was reported. Gogi said he will submit a detailed proposal with chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to get final approval.

However, one of the LIT officials, said the possession of the site is with the company that was constructing the city centre and not with LIT. “After the alleged scam was reported and work was stopped, the company moved court seeking compensation and a court case between both the parties is sub-judice in the court and it is difficult to propose a hospital at the site at present,” the official added.

The legislator also conducted a meeting with the LIT officials and directed them to eradicate corruption from the office.

He directed the LIT officials to submit a report by April 5 on projects, including downtown market in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, HJ Block of BRS Nagar, XYZ blocks of Rishi Nagar, allotment of Orient Cinema site, commercial complex on Rani Jhansi Road which is lying redundant for a long time, a private school in Sarabha Nagar that is allegedly being used for commercial activity etc.

Gogi said, “Health and education are the focus areas of AAP. Further, development projects will be chalked out for the betterment of the city. LIT already has ₹50 crores in its account and more revenue will be generated in the coming time to facilitate development works.

Urging the public to submit complaints against corruption at the anti-corruption helpline number (Whatsapp) issued by CM Mann - 9501200200, Gogi said he will also issue a separate number for the residents of the city on which they will be able to submit their complaints.

Earlier in the day, Gogi also visited the portion of elevated road on Ferozepur road, which was opened to the public on Monday.

MLA Chhina directs MC to find solution for choked sewer lines

Conducting a meeting with the MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal at Zone D office of municipal corporation (MC) on Tuesday, AAP MLA (Ludhiana South) Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina directed the officials to find a solution for choked sewer lines and open dumping of garbage in her constituency.

In her first meeting with the MC officials after being elected as the MLA, Chhina also directed the MC officials to ensure cleaning of sewer and drain lines ahead of monsoon, as water logging is witnessed in most parts of the constituency. Chhina said the officials have been directed to submit a plan regarding the same in the coming few days.

MLA Grewal inspects ongoing project to establish STP

AAP MLA (Ludhiana East) Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola) along with MC commissioner Sabharwal inspected the ongoing project to construct sewer treatment plant (STP) in Jamalpur area on Tuesday.

Grewal said the STP is being established under the project to clean the Buddha Nullah and directions have been issued to expedite the work, adding that different STP and effluent treatment plants (ETP) are being established across the state to treat the sewer water and make the water bodies free from pollution.

MLA Prashar pulls up authorities over water contamination and choked sewer lines

Inspecting the ongoing works to reconstruct roads in Prem Nagar (ward number 63) along with MC officials on Tuesday, MLA (Ludhiana Central) Ashok Prashar Pappi pulled up the officials over water contamination in the area and choked sewer lines.

The legislator directed the MC officials to find a solution for the choked sewer lines and water contamination before reconstructing the roads. Further, he also directed the officials to change the sewer lines in the areas, where the lines were installed decades back, to increase the capacity of the sewer system.