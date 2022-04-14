Ludhiana MLA installs boards with helpline for lodging corruption complaints
With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claiming to take a tough stance against corruption, party’s Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi has installed boards mentioning helpline (855-885-6061) of government offices in his constituency, asking the public to call on the number if any official seeks bribe.
Such boards have come up at municipal corporation’s Zone-D office, Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) office in Feroze Gandhi Market, Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) office on Ferozepur Road, and police stations among other government offices.
Gogi had recently issued the helpline, inviting suggestions and complaints from the residents of his constituency.
The same has also been shared on social networking platforms.
Gogi said that a few complaints of harassment and corruption at government offices have also poured in and his team is verifying them at present.
The development comes close on the heels of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann launching an anti-corruption helpline (950-120-0200) at the state level.
The legislator, however, said that an additional helpline has been issued to stop harassment of the public and corruption in the government offices.
“People have been complaining about corruption and the AAP is already working to eradicate the menace from the state. Boards have been installed at most of the government offices falling under the Ludhiana West constituency. People can call on the number, if any official asks for a bribe. Strict action will be taken against the officials found guilty and the complaints will be dealt with on priority basis,” Gogi added.
-
Return of Pandits back to Kashmir high on National Conference agenda: Rattan Lal Gupta
The provincial president of the National Conference Rattan Lal Gupta on Wednesday claimed that the return of Kashmiri Pandits back to Kashmir was high on the party agenda. While addressing a day-long convention of the National Conference Minority Cell here, Gupta said that the issues confronting the displaced Kashmiri Pandits need to be addressed on priority. He exhorted the Central government to chalk out a time-bound roadmap for their safe, honourable and dignified return.
-
Ludhiana police crack whip on nine thieves, recover 33 mobile phones
A day after Ludhiana police chief Kaustubh Sharma directed the cops to take strict action against snatchers and thieves, the city police swung into action and recovered 33 stolen mobile phones from nine persons. Assistant commissioner of police (Civil Lines) Harish Behl said the accused identified as a resident of Miller Ganj, Sonu Verma, was nabbed on April 11 by a team of DMC Chowki under Division Number 8.
-
Ludhiana: Motion sensor helps trader nab thief
A motion sensor security system helped a local trader foil a theft attempt at his office and also led to the arrest of one of the thieves. An FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint lodged by Ashish Bhatia of Dr Sham Singh Road, Civil Lines. Miscreants had twice managed to commit theft there, he added.
-
Auto driver killed trying to stop fight in Kamla Market
A 55-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed while trying to save a man who was being attacked for delaying payment of a loan in Central Delhi's Minto Road area on Tuesday evening, the police said, adding they have arrested a suspect in connection with the incident. Siya Ram was paying ₹3,000 as interest at the rate of 5% every month. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said after stabbing Ganga Mahto, the suspect, Gurdeep Singh, 41, a resident of Nangloi, attacked Siya Ram too.
-
Two armed men rob Ludhiana money exchanger of ₹60,000 at gunpoint
Two armed men robbed a man, who runs a money transfer business, at gunpoint near Matt Di Chakki area of Daba Road, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place around 9.30pm on Tuesday when owner of Yogesh Enterprises, 27, Tarun, was counting cash in his office. As the robbers escaped, Tarun raised an alarm and informed the police about the incident. Daba station house officer Davinder Singh reached the spot and launched an investigation.
