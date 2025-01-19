Ludhiana: Mom ‘fakes’ daughter’s birth date to implicate relative in POCSO case

The division number 7 police booked a woman for allegedly tampering with her daughter’s birth certificate to implicate her relative in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, officials said. The accused has been booked on cheating and forgery charges. (HT File)

The accused was booked on cheating and forgery charges, they said.

Police said that the woman altered the date of birth to falsely claim her daughter was a minor.

The first-information report (FIR) was registered following an order by the court of additional sessions judge Jagdeep Kaur Virk.

The case was registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 466 (forgery of a public register or court record), 467 (forgery of valuable security or will), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (using a forged document as genuine) and 196 (using evidence known to be false) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Division number 7 station-house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Bhupinder Singh said the incident dates back to August 2015, when the woman had lodged a complaint against an acquaintance alleging he raped her daughter.

At the time, she produced a birth certificate claiming her daughter was a minor, leading to charges under IPC Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

During the trial, the court discovered that the girl was not a minor and the accused was acquitted.

Following this, the court directed the police to book the woman for submitting falsified evidence. The SHO said that the investigation is ongoing and the accused woman will be arrested soon.