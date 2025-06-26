Ludhiana: Monsoon woes expose civic apathy in Transport Nagar

With the monsoon rains hitting Ludhiana, Transport Nagar, one of the city’s biggest commercial pockets has been plagued by mounting civil issues. The area that is spread in 114 acres is grappled with clogged drains, potholes ridden lanes, heaps of garbage and inadequate street lighting. Blocked sewage and water-logging at Transport Nagar in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Voicing his concerns, Ved Sharma, a local transporter noted, “For the past two days, rainwater has collected on the roads, with no drainage in sight. Most manholes are either broken or uncovered. These are hidden under water, and have become dangerous traps for two-wheelers and small vehicles. Several light vehicles have toppled here. It is risky to drive in these conditions,” he added.

Harminder Singh, a trucker who has been operating in Transport Nagar for over a decade, said the situation has been bad from the past several years, with no improvement in sight.

He pointed out that the entry points from the Tehsil office side are full of deep potholes, making it extremely difficult for trucks to enter or exit smoothly. “The roads are completely worn out. We’ve seen trucks get stuck or damaged while navigating these potholes. There is no sign of timely repair work,” he said.

Sethi also highlighted the issue of non-functional streetlights, by stating “Around 40% of the streetlights in the area don’t work. After sunset, the entire stretch turns pitch dark. With so many heavy vehicles moving around, it becomes very risky,” he said, adding that many drivers avoid operating at night due to poor visibility.

Adding to the problems is the lack of sanitation. Garbage is scattered along the roadsides, drains are clogged, and regular cleaning is missing. “This is supposed to be a commercial centre where traders from other states come to do business. But when they see the filth, many of them decide not to return,” truckers rued.

Highlighting the civic apathy, Jagdish Jassewal, press secretary of the Ludhiana Goods Transport Association stated, “It has been more than eight months since we are persistently meeting civic officials and the local councillor, seeking a fix. But no one listens. We pay taxes and support the city’s economy, and in return, we are forced to work in these inhumane conditions.”

When contacted, zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain said, “The waterlogging is mainly due to the ongoing construction work at the sewage treatment plant (STP) assigned to pump out the water from this area. We are aware of the situation and will start desilting works to address the problem at the earliest.”