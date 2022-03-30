Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Month after Congress supporter’s murder, two arrested
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Month after Congress supporter’s murder, two arrested

On February 19, a day before polling, the Congress supporter was heading towards Shamspur village in Ludhiana when the accused started trailing them in an SUV, When they reached Chava road, the accused hit the victim’s bike with their SUV following which the duo fell on the road
A case has been registered against Parvez Khan of Guru Nanak Road and Maheshwar Tiwari of Dabbi Bazar for the murder of Congress supporter in Ludhiana. (HT File)
A case has been registered against Parvez Khan of Guru Nanak Road and Maheshwar Tiwari of Dabbi Bazar for the murder of Congress supporter in Ludhiana. (HT File)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 01:23 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Over a month after a Congress supporter’s murder, Samrala police arrested two persons on Monday. The accused had allegedly rammed their vehicle into the victim’s bike on February 19, a day before polling.

The two accused have been identified as Parvez Khan of Guru Nanak Road and Maheshwar Tiwari of Dabbi Bazar. Their aides are yet to be nabbed.

Complainant Harvinder Singh alias Ravi of Mushkabad village, who had also got injured in the incident, said he along with victim Lovepreet Singh was heading towards Shamspur village on a bike when the incident took place. While Harvinder was driving the bike, Lovepreet was riding pillion.

The accused were following them in a Toyota Innova, said Harvinder. When they reached Chava road, the accused hit their bike with their SUV following which the duo fell on the road.

Harvinder said Lovepreet Singh suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot, while he suffered severe injuries. After the incident, the accused fled the spot

Harvinder alleged that the accused had deliberately hit their bike as they had an old rivalry. A case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Pargat Singh, the investigating officer, said police arrested the accused from Samrala. They had been changing their locations frequently to avoid the police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out