Ludhiana: Month after Congress supporter’s murder, two arrested

Over a month after a Congress supporter’s murder, Samrala police arrested two persons on Monday. The accused had allegedly rammed their vehicle into the victim’s bike on February 19, a day before polling.

The two accused have been identified as Parvez Khan of Guru Nanak Road and Maheshwar Tiwari of Dabbi Bazar. Their aides are yet to be nabbed.

Complainant Harvinder Singh alias Ravi of Mushkabad village, who had also got injured in the incident, said he along with victim Lovepreet Singh was heading towards Shamspur village on a bike when the incident took place. While Harvinder was driving the bike, Lovepreet was riding pillion.

The accused were following them in a Toyota Innova, said Harvinder. When they reached Chava road, the accused hit their bike with their SUV following which the duo fell on the road.

Harvinder said Lovepreet Singh suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot, while he suffered severe injuries. After the incident, the accused fled the spot

Harvinder alleged that the accused had deliberately hit their bike as they had an old rivalry. A case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Pargat Singh, the investigating officer, said police arrested the accused from Samrala. They had been changing their locations frequently to avoid the police.