Ludhiana: Month after Congress supporter’s murder, two arrested
Over a month after a Congress supporter’s murder, Samrala police arrested two persons on Monday. The accused had allegedly rammed their vehicle into the victim’s bike on February 19, a day before polling.
The two accused have been identified as Parvez Khan of Guru Nanak Road and Maheshwar Tiwari of Dabbi Bazar. Their aides are yet to be nabbed.
Complainant Harvinder Singh alias Ravi of Mushkabad village, who had also got injured in the incident, said he along with victim Lovepreet Singh was heading towards Shamspur village on a bike when the incident took place. While Harvinder was driving the bike, Lovepreet was riding pillion.
The accused were following them in a Toyota Innova, said Harvinder. When they reached Chava road, the accused hit their bike with their SUV following which the duo fell on the road.
Harvinder said Lovepreet Singh suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot, while he suffered severe injuries. After the incident, the accused fled the spot
Harvinder alleged that the accused had deliberately hit their bike as they had an old rivalry. A case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Pargat Singh, the investigating officer, said police arrested the accused from Samrala. They had been changing their locations frequently to avoid the police.
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
