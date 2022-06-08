Moose Wala’s fans in Ludhiana line up outside tattoo parlours to get inked
It is no secret that slain singer Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moose Wala enjoyed a cult following. Such is the loyalty he inspired from his fans, that many of them are now lining up in large numbers at tattoo parlours in Ludhiana to get inked as a tribute to the singer, who had prophetically said in one of his songs “Goli Vajji te tu sochi na main muk jaunga, ni mere yaaran di bahan te mere tattoo ban-ne” (Don’t think that a bullet will finish me, my friends will make my tattoos on their arms).
Many of the youngsters who are turning up to get tattoos of the singer said that Moose Wala inspired them through his songs, as he used to highlight the reality of the issues being faced by Punjab’s youth .
Abhi Bawa (22), a resident of Civil City area, who was getting the singer’s portrait tattooed on his arm in Model Town Extension, said that he is a die-hard fan of the singer and even used to visit him at his home in Mansa.
“Even my parents listen to Moose Wala’s songs. He inspired millions as he was a down to earth person. His murder has sent shockwaves among his fans all over the world and this is my way of paying tributes to him. I have got a few tattoos on my arms and had decided not to get anymore. But, after Moose Wala’s murder, I decided to get his portrait inked on my arm,” said Abhi.
Tattoos of the date of Moose Wala’s murder (29-5) and the phrase “Legends never die” are also trending among his fans.
Another fan, Sehaj, who got singer’s name inked on his arm, said that Moose Wala’s music energised and inspired him as he used to highlight issues for the betterment of the state. He said that his family members asked him to reconsider his decision as the tattoo will remain on his arm for life, but he still decided to get it.
“Moose Wala was also a motivation for us all and it is my first tattoo, which is a tribute to him. No one can match him,” said Sehaj.
Some tattoo artists not charging fee
A few tattoo artists are also paying tribute to the singer by charging no fee for tattoos of Moose Wala.
One such tattoo artist in Model Town Extension, Kevin, said that he and his team are making 6-7 tattoos of the slain singer in a day, including portraits, but no fee is being charged.
“Usually, a portrait tattoo costs between ₹10,000 and ₹15,000, depending on the design. We will make Moose Wala’s tattoos for free till June 12,” said Kevin.
