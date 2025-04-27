Ludhiana: Motorist escapes without paying fuel bill, held; accomplice on run

A man has been arrested for driving recklessly, endangering the safety of others in a bid to escape from a petrol pump without paying money for the fuel, the Sudhar police said on Saturday. His brother, who was also involved in the crime, is on the run, the police said. The police recovered a Hyundai Verna car used in the crime. (HT Photo for representation)

The arrested accused has been identified as Sukhdeep Singh of Gondwal village in Raikot. His brother Arshdeep Singh is on the run. The police recovered a Hyundai Verna car used in the crime. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Dakha) Varinder Singh Khosa said the accused had fled driving their car recklessly from a petrol pump without paying ₹2,590 to the employees after buying the fuel. A case was lodged against them at Sudhar police station on April 24.

The DSP added that Sukhdeep Singh was already facing trial in a criminal case. A hunt is on for the arrest of his brother.