Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Motorist escapes without paying fuel bill, held; accomplice on run

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 27, 2025 05:48 AM IST

The arrested accused has been identified as Sukhdeep Singh of Gondwal village in Raikot; his brother Arshdeep Singh is on the run

A man has been arrested for driving recklessly, endangering the safety of others in a bid to escape from a petrol pump without paying money for the fuel, the Sudhar police said on Saturday. His brother, who was also involved in the crime, is on the run, the police said.

The police recovered a Hyundai Verna car used in the crime. (HT Photo for representation)
The police recovered a Hyundai Verna car used in the crime. (HT Photo for representation)

The arrested accused has been identified as Sukhdeep Singh of Gondwal village in Raikot. His brother Arshdeep Singh is on the run. The police recovered a Hyundai Verna car used in the crime. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Dakha) Varinder Singh Khosa said the accused had fled driving their car recklessly from a petrol pump without paying 2,590 to the employees after buying the fuel. A case was lodged against them at Sudhar police station on April 24.

The DSP added that Sukhdeep Singh was already facing trial in a criminal case. A hunt is on for the arrest of his brother.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Motorist escapes without paying fuel bill, held; accomplice on run
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On