Ludhiana motorists in for a rough ride this monsoon

With mounds of rubble and sand still lining dug-up roads and construction sites, this year’s monsoon promises to be a rough ride for motorists and pedestrians alike.

A number of development works are underway across the district ahead of the assembly elections. However, with projects to install sewer and drain lines still incomplete, it is unlikely that municipal corporation (MC) officials will be able to translate their monsoon preparedness rhetoric into action before the showers begin, as such residents may find several areas, particularly the Malhar Road, Railway Station Road from Rekhi Cinema Chowk to clock tower, Pakhowal Road, Rani Jhansi Road, and Model Town-Jawaddi Road, waterlogged.

Not only do the dug-up roads increase the odds of meeting with a road mishap, they also lead to winding traffic jams. The construction run off blocks the drainage system and causes flooding in low-lying area, which inconveniences residents, increases incidence of disease and jeopardises commuters’ lives during the rainy season.

Shopkeepers’ business affected

Slamming MC officials for their poor timing, a shopkeeper at Rekhi Cinema Chowk, Chanderkant Chadda, said, “Authorities should have installed the storm lines during the lockdown as markets were closed and there was little traffic on roads. We were hoping for business to pick up after restrictions were lifted, but customers tend to steer away from areas where construction is underway.”

Bemoaning the slow pace of development projects, Satinder Singh, who runs a shop on Malhar Road, said, “Work has been on for two years, but the project is nowhere close to completion. Meanwhile, shopkeepers and commuters are a harried lot as sometimes shops’ entrances are blocked and pits are formed at different points on the road.”

“The best time to install interlocking tiles along roadsides was summer during the lockdown. Now, the construction run off will block sewers. Commuters’ lives have been endangered as a large number of projects have been initiated at once in the run up to the assembly elections,” a resident of Model Town-Jawaddi Road, Jaskirat Singh said.

Bottlenecks galore

With traffic already affected to due the Ferozepur elevated-road and Pakhowal railway overbridge and under-bridge projects,delay in the Malhar Road project is expected to make matters worse as it is being used to divert traffic towards Sarabha Nagar and BRS Nagar, state Road Safety Council member Rahul Verma said.

“Traffic jams are already being witnessed in the morning and evening rush hours. Authorities should complete construction as soon as possible, else it will be difficult to manage traffic during the rainy season. Temporary patch work should be done at Malhar Road to facilitate movement of traffic,” he said.

Navigating the Railway Station Road from Rekhi Cinema Chowk to Clock Tower is a veritable nightmare due to the ongoing installation storm sewer lines. One side of the road has been completely blocked to traffic, increasing pressure on the other side, which leads to traffic snarls and bottlenecks.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said, “Directions have been issued to expedite construction work. The projects were delayed due to technical issues and imposition of lockdown. Storm sewer lines will be installed near the Clock Tower by the month-end and the Malhar Road project will be completed by September. Construction companies have been told to ensure the safety of commuters while taking up development projects.”

Ongoing projects

1) Malhar Road is being upgraded to a smart road. After missing the June deadline, the project – initiated in July 2019 – is now expected to be completed by September.

2) A major chunk of the Railway Station Road, starting from Rekhi Cinema Chowk to Clock Tower, has been dug up for installing a storm sewer line. The project is due by June 30.

3) The roadsides of Rani Jhansi Road, Model Town-Jawaddi Road, and Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar (BRS) Road among other areas in town have been dug up for installation of interlocking tiles.

4) The Pakhowal Road ROB-RUB project is underway near Canal Bridge and Hero bakery Chowk.