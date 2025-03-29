Ludhiana: MP Arora announces 8.80 crore project to beautify Rose Garden

Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora laid foundation stone of beautification of Rose Garden here on Friday. MP Sanjeev Arora unveiling the Rose Garden’s beautification project in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “We are thrilled to announce a new project for the upgraded and beautified Rose Garden, designed with new themes and architecture, spanning approximately 30 acres in the heart of Ludhiana. This ₹8.80 crore project demonstrates our commitment to enhancing public spaces and providing world-class recreational facility for our community.”

Highlighting key features, he stated that the park will have renovated civil infrastructure because a beautifully landscaped design will ensure a safe and accessible environment for all visitors.

Adding, he said the park will have state-of-the-art lighting, adding that the park will be equipped with 250 ornamental poles, providing a mesmerising ambiance and enhanced security.

He said the park will have diverse flora. It will be showcasing various rose beds with 13 different types of roses, 50 types of traditional trees (over 1,000 in quantity), and various ornamental vines, ficus, and flower plants to enhance the pathway’s ambiance.

Regarding water conservation in the park, he said it will be featuring water conservation and sprinkler irrigation systems, along with rainwater harvesting to minimise environmental impact.

Arora said the park will also have recreational facilities, including a kids’ play area, open gyms, and toilet blocks, catering to the diverse needs of our community.

Arora revealed that out of the total cost, major amount (about ₹3.80 crore) will be spent on horticulture. He said the project will be completed within next six months. He said the park will have automatic irrigation system.

On public demand, he announced that sufficient arrangements will be made for pure drinking water in the park. He said cattle trap will also be installed to deal with the menace of stray dogs and hoped that the completion of this project will ultimately transform the Rose Garden into a vibrant community hub, fostering social interaction, community engagement, and a deeper connection with nature.