Ludhiana MP Arora urges Centre to abolish minimum export price on Basmati rice

Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora has written to the Centre seeking immediate consideration and intervention in abolishing minimum export price (MEP) imposed on Basmati rice. Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora has written to the Centre seeking immediate consideration and intervention in abolishing minimum export price (MEP) imposed on Basmati rice. (HT File)

In the letters marked to Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal, minister of agriculture and farmers’ welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan and minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution Pralhad Joshi, he mentioned that the farmers of Punjab producing Basmati rice are grappling with significant challenges affecting their livelihood and the overall agricultural economy.

Raising the issue of low returns in mandis of the state, Arora said the average price at which farmers are selling their Basmati rice in Mandis stands at ₹2,500 per quintal. This represents a decline of ₹1,000 per quintal compared to the previous year. Such a dramatic drop in prices is leading to substantial financial losses for the farmers, who are already facing economic hardships due to lower yields.

Citing impact of MEP capping, Arora said the central government’s capping MEP has also contributed to the financial strain on farmers before requesting for immediate resolution to the issue.

Suggesting support measures for farmers, he urged the Centre to implement immediate financial assistance or subsidies to offset the losses incurred due to lower yields and prices. He also suggested developing strategies to address the impacts of climate change on rice production, including investment in resilient crop varieties and sustainable farming practices.