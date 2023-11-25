close_game
Ludhiana: Murder accused held with drugs, two pistols

Ludhiana: Murder accused held with drugs, two pistols

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 26, 2023 05:18 AM IST

Additional deputy commissioner of police, (ADCP, investigation) Rupinder Kaur Sra said that the accused was arrested from Tibba area following a tip-off

The anti-narcotic cell-1 of Police Commissionerate arrested a man, who is already facing a trial in a murder case, for drug peddling and recovered 135 gm heroin and 10,000 from his possession.

Murder accused held with drugs, two pistols in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

Following the information provided by the accused, the police recovered two illegal weapons and 3 bullets from his house.

The accused has been identified as Veerkaran Singh alias Karan of Chandarlok Colony.

Additional deputy commissioner of police, (ADCP, investigation) Rupinder Kaur Sra said that the accused was arrested from Tibba area following a tip-off.

When frisked, the police recovered 135 gm heroin and 10,000 drug money from his possession, she said.

A case under sections 21B, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act, sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been lodged against the accused at Tibba police station.

The ADCP added that the accused is already facing trial in a murder case.

