Ludhiana | Murder convict, 7 aides held for vehicle lifting
Ludhiana | Murder convict, 7 aides held for vehicle lifting

Eight people, including a murder convict, were arrested for vehicle lifting in Ludhiana; Sixteen vehicles were recovered from the accused, including a pickup jeep, an auto-rickshaw, a scooter and 13 bikes
The Ludhiana police said the murder convict, Varinder Singh, was serving a 20-year jail term, but had been out on bail, before he was arrested for murder lifting. He is wanted in two other cases.
The Ludhiana police said the murder convict, Varinder Singh, was serving a 20-year jail term, but had been out on bail, before he was arrested for murder lifting. He is wanted in two other cases. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 15, 2022 12:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A gang of vehicle lifters was busted with the arrest of eight of its members, which includes a murder convict, on Thursday.

Sixteen vehicles were recovered from the accused, including a pickup jeep, an auto-rickshaw, a scooter and 13 bikes. The arrested accused are Partap Singh Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar; Varinder Singh of Basti Jodhewal, who is a murder convict; Jagdish Singh of Focal Point; Manpreet Singh of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar; Sanjit Kumar of Jugiana; Bhajan Ram of Model Town; Jagga Singh of Focal Point and Sandeep Singh of Malaud.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana Rural) Rajbachan Singh said, “Acting on a tip off, the special branch arrested the accused from a road stretch between Sekhupura village to Chowkimann. The accused were coming towards Jagraon to sell the stolen vehicles. The accused used duplicate keys to steal the vehicles.

Inspector Prem Singh, in-charge, special branch, said Varinder Singh was serving a 20-year jail term for murder, but had been out on bail. He is also facing trial in two other cases. Pardeep Singh is facing trial in five cases, including abetment to suicide, dowry death, attempt to murder, drug peddling and liquor smuggling. Manpreet Singh, Sanjit Kumar and Bhajan Ram are also facing charges in a case each.

A case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged at the Sadar police station.

